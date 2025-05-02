Russians attacked car park in centre of Kherson: two wounded, car burned down. VIDEO

At around 13:00, Russian troops launched a drone strike on a car park in the centre of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

One car was burnt down and several others were damaged as a result of the attack.

As noted, two civilian men aged 52 and 60 were injured. Both were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

