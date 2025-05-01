22 residents of Kherson region killed in Russian attacks in April. PHOTOS

In April, Russia carried out over 1,900 attacks on Kherson region, targeting homes, hospitals, schools, and roads.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the attacks, 22 residents of Kherson region were killed. Another 215 people were injured, including five children.

"The Russian army is also intensifying drone attacks — more than 2,600 were recorded in April. These strikes claimed the lives of seven people and injured another 110, including one child. This is deliberate terror. Russia knows it is targeting civilians. Behind every number is a life, a family, a tragedy. Eternal memory to the fallen. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones. We will not forgive. And we will not stop until we drive the enemy from our land," wrote Prokudin.

