Russians drop GABs on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: two people injured

An investigation has been launched into two people wounded in an enemy air strike on Shostka district in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on May 2, 2025, at about 16:30, the occupiers, according to preliminary data, dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Seredina-Buda community of Shostka district.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old civilian man were injured and hospitalized.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.