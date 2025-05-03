4 842 12
Enemy is testing new tactics in Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. VIDEO
The enemy is testing new tactics in the Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. Two enemy robotic systems, a tank, a shelter, and a group of motorcyclists were in the sights of the Phoenix UAV operators. All of them were destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password