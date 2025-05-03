Enemy is testing new tactics in Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. VIDEO

The enemy is testing new tactics in the Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. Two enemy robotic systems, a tank, a shelter, and a group of motorcyclists were in the sights of the Phoenix UAV operators. All of them were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

