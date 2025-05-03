ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8955 visitors online
News Situation at front
4 842 12

Enemy is testing new tactics in Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. VIDEO

The enemy is testing new tactics in the Donetsk region, using motorcycle convoys and ground drones. Two enemy robotic systems, a tank, a shelter, and a group of motorcyclists were in the sights of the Phoenix UAV operators. All of them were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Drone operators of 41st SMB take out two Russian trucks with artillery and two BTR-82s in combat mission. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9067) State Border Patrol (1091) elimination (5055)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 