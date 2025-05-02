ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10908 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
701 0

Drone operators of 41st SMB take out two Russian trucks with artillery and two BTR-82s in combat mission. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed two Russian trucks carrying artillery and two BTR-82 armored personnel carriers.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the successful combat mission by Ukrainian forces has been published on social media.

"Four enemy targets destroyed! UAV pilots from the 41st Brigade took out two APCs and two artillery-carrying trucks. Professional, swift, and left the enemy no chance," the caption reads.

See: Drones of the 110th Brigade destroy two infantry fighting vehicles with Russian infantry in the Novopavlivka sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9060) elimination (5047) arms (858) drones (2360)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 