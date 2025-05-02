Drone operators of 41st SMB take out two Russian trucks with artillery and two BTR-82s in combat mission. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed two Russian trucks carrying artillery and two BTR-82 armored personnel carriers.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the successful combat mission by Ukrainian forces has been published on social media.

"Four enemy targets destroyed! UAV pilots from the 41st Brigade took out two APCs and two artillery-carrying trucks. Professional, swift, and left the enemy no chance," the caption reads.

