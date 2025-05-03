Explosions were heard at night in various regions of Russian Federation: air defence forces were on duty. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 3 May, drones were flying in various regions of the Russian Federation and there was a lot of noise. Air defences were operating in Krasnodar Krai, Anapa, Novorossiysk and Rostov Region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to locals, about 10 explosions were heard over Tamanna in the Krasnodar Territory. One of the drones crashed into the reeds and caught fire, damaging a private house.

In the Rostov region, drones attacked six settlements. In the village of Tselina, two residential buildings caught fire, and four people were evacuated from one of them.

Drone debris damaged three private houses in Anapa and several more in the villages of Yurovka and Tsybanobalka. Windows were smashed and doors damaged.

More than 15 explosions were heard over Novorossiysk and in the Black Sea, with locals reporting at least two waves of attacks.





According to local reports, one of the drones crashed into a high-rise building in Novorossiysk. The drone reportedly damaged an apartment in the Aurora-2 residential complex. After the drone crashed into the apartment, a fire broke out. Eyewitnesses wrote that emergency services rushed to the scene.

Read also on Censor.NET: Drones flew to the military unit of the Russian space intelligence in Stavropol Territory, - CPD