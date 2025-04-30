ENG
SSU drones attacked Murom Instrument-Making Plant, - sources. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine's drones hit the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which serves the Russian occupiers' fleet and aviation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

Thus, on the night of 30 April, SSU drones attacked a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise that produces products for the war against Ukraine.

Murom Instrument-Making Plant is located in the Vladimir region and specialises in the production of ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aviation.

SBU drones strike Murom instrument-making plant

Five explosions were reported at the plant. Preliminary, two buildings were damaged, resulting in a fire.

It is noted that this plant is included in the sanctions lists of the EU and Ukraine.

