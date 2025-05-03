Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 955,470 people (+1,170 per day), 10,745 tanks, 27,234 artillery systems, 22,369 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 955,470 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 955470 (+1170) people,

tanks - 10745 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 22369 (+0) units

artillery systems - 27234 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1375 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1153 (+1) units

aircraft - 370 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34665 (+126),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 47003 (+121) units

special equipment - 3870 (+1).

