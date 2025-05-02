Enemy lost 165 people in south in day - Defense Forces

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear, over the past day, the Russians lost 165 people.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 165 occupants.

In addition, the Russians lost:

13 artillery systems;

27 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

1 tank;

5 UAVs;

15 motorcycles;

3 boats;

3 generators;

2 UAV antennas;

7 communication antennas;

1 storage place for the power supply unit;

2 storage places for fuel and lubricants;

1 Starlink antenna.

Read more: Russian army is trying to land on Bugaz Island on Dnipro River and create bridgehead - Southern Defense Forces

Also destroyed:

63 shelters;

2 observation posts;

2 firing positions.

It is also reported that air defense units destroyed 11 Shahed-136 UAVs.

Watch more: Drone operators from DIU of Ministry of Defence destroyed two S-300V air defence missile launchers and four radar stations of various types in occupied Crimea. VIDEO