Drone operators from DIU of Ministry of Defence destroyed two S-300V air defence missile launchers and four radar stations of various types in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

The attack drones of the DIU's "PRYMARY" special unit have worked on a number of expensive Russian radars and air defence systems in the deep rear of the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy two S-300V air defence missile launchers, "Obzor-3" radar, "Kasta-2E2" radar, ST-68 radar and "Imbir" radar.

