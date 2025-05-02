7 316 10
Drone operators from DIU of Ministry of Defence destroyed two S-300V air defence missile launchers and four radar stations of various types in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
The attack drones of the DIU's "PRYMARY" special unit have worked on a number of expensive Russian radars and air defence systems in the deep rear of the occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy two S-300V air defence missile launchers, "Obzor-3" radar, "Kasta-2E2" radar, ST-68 radar and "Imbir" radar.
