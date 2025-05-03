Defence forces stopped enemy attempts to break through defences in the areas of Konstantinopil, Bahatyr and Burlatskyi, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, in the eastern sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to hold back the offensive, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Over the last day in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops in Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy army tried to improve the tactical situation near Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Kopanky, and Zahryzove. The enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted assault operations near Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Lipove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, and Nove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Siversk sector, the occupying army attacked our positions near Hryhorivka. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of Novomarkove, Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Romanivka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. The enemy also attacked in the direction of Berezivka and Stara Mykolaivka. No deterioration in the tactical situation was observed.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Dacheske, Novosergiyivka and Andriivka. All attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops stopped the enemy's attempts to break through the defences in the area of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Burlatske. In the direction of Odradne, the enemy attempted to break through on motorcycles, resulting in the destruction of three motorcycles and their personnel.

