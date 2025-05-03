Ukrainian naval drone Magura destroys Russian Su-30 for first time in world - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

On 2 May 2025, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU and the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea - the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a maritime drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"A historic strike was carried out by the soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Group 13 special unit with a Magura unmanned maritime platform missile.

The multi-purpose fighter jet of the aggressor state of Russia, whose estimated cost is about $50 million, burst into flames in the air and eventually crashed into the sea - at the bottom of the ruthless Neptune's possessions," the statement said.

A successful strike on an enemy warplane took place in the waters near the port in the city of Novorossiysk, where the Russians are hiding the remains of their Black Sea fleet.

