Four people wounded as result of hostile attacks on Kherson and Antonivka

This morning, on May 3, the Russian occupation army attacked Antonivka with artillery, and in the afternoon it attacked Kherson with a drone, injuring four people.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a 74-year-old woman was injured in the shelling of Antonivka. She sustained a mine-blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to her chest and thighs. She was hospitalized, and doctors assessed her condition as moderate.

Later it became known that another civilian was injured as a result of hostile artillery shelling of Antonivka.

"A 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury. Currently, doctors are conducting additional examinations and providing him with all the necessary assistance," the RMA said.

In addition, in the afternoon, the Russian army again attacked Kherson with a UAV.

It is noted that two people were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone in the Central District. Women aged 55 and 83 suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. An ambulance team took the victims to a hospital in moderate condition.