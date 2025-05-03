US will continue to support Ukraine, - Trump’s adviser Pastor Burns

The United States will not back down in supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense.

This was stated by Pastor Mark Burns, who is called the "spiritual advisor" to US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"I shared with the President and the White House what I experienced in Ukraine. I told them about the atrocities that Russians are committing against Ukrainian women, children, the elderly and civilians. I shared stories about 20,000 abducted children and 700 places of worship that have been targeted by the Russians," Burns said.

When asked how Trump reacted to his story, Burns noted that "the president always shows concern and care for innocent people who are dying."

"The president always shows concern and care for innocent people who are dying and suffering. That's why you see him putting more pressure on Putin and expressing his dissatisfaction with Putin," he added.

Burns, who once supported Trump's pause on military aid to Ukraine, abruptly changed his position after witnessing the aftermath of the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih.

"In fact, President Donald Trump recently approved the first round of arms shipments to Ukraine, sending a strong signal that the United States will not back down in supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense," Burns said.

