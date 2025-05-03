ENG
EU condemns Russia for opening direct flights with unrecognized Abkhazia

Russia resumes flights with Abkhazia

The European Union condemns the resumption of direct flights between Russia and unrecognized Abkhazia. This is a violation of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement was issued by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anouar El-Anouni, Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska Pravda.

As noted, Russia resumed regular flights with unrecognized Abkhazia on May 1. On Thursday, Sukhumi airport received the first commercial flight in 32 years.

Commenting on this, the EU said that the resumption of flights with Abkhazia, which was not agreed with official Tbilisi, is a violation of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Russian Federation.

"The European Union reiterates its firm support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said.

