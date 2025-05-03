Indian Defense Minister Singh changes his mind about going to parade in Moscow

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has changed his plans and will not go to Moscow for the parade to be held on May 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to India Today.

As noted, Singh decided not to go to Moscow for the May 9 parade after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously canceled his visit to Russia. The change in plans, according to the Indian media, is due to the tense situation in relations with Pakistan.

But, as the media notes, India wants to preserve the importance of Indo-Russian ties, so it will send the Minister of State for Defense, Sanjay Seth, to the parade. He is Singh's deputy.

