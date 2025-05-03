5 952 54
Indian Defense Minister Singh changes his mind about going to parade in Moscow
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has changed his plans and will not go to Moscow for the parade to be held on May 9.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to India Today.
As noted, Singh decided not to go to Moscow for the May 9 parade after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously canceled his visit to Russia. The change in plans, according to the Indian media, is due to the tense situation in relations with Pakistan.
But, as the media notes, India wants to preserve the importance of Indo-Russian ties, so it will send the Minister of State for Defense, Sanjay Seth, to the parade. He is Singh's deputy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password