Russians attacked Kyiv with drones: debris caused fires, two children injured (updated)

During the attack by Russian drones, debris fell in three districts of Kyiv. In the Obolon district of the capital, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building and a car caught fire.

The head of the Kyiv CMA Timur Tkachenko said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary evidence of debris falling in the Obolon district. Details are being established," Tkachenko said at 00:43.

"Fragments of enemy drones also fell in Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Information on casualties and damage is being established," he said at 00:45.

"A car caught fire in Obolon district as a result of falling debris," he said at 00:49.

"There was also a fire on the upper floors of the residential building."

"In Sviatoshyno district, three private houses are on fire as a result of the fall of UAV debris."

"Seven cars are burning in Obolon district at another address," Tkachenko said.

Update

At 01:23 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that there had already been one appeal to medical workers in Kyiv due to the drone attack.

"There was one appeal to doctors in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The doctors provided assistance on the spot," the statement said.

At 01:50 a.m., Tkachenko reported that two children aged 14 and 17 were injured in an attack by enemy drones in the Obolon district.

Read also: Enemy drones attack Kyiv region: Air Defence Forces are working