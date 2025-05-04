Chinese Foreign Ministry says Xi Jinping will go to Moscow despite Zelenskyy’s statement

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning a four-day visit to Moscow, during which he will attend a parade in the center of the Russian capital.

This is stated in the response of the office of the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry to a media request, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Regarding your request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement," the spokesperson said in response to Ukrinform's question about whether the Chinese leader plans to travel to Moscow on May 9 despite high security risks and given President Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine cannot be held responsible for events that may occur in Russia on May 9.

An announcement released today by the Chinese Foreign Ministry states that the country's leader will pay a state visit to Russia on May 7-10 and take part in celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson's office also said that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" (as the PRC officially calls the war of aggression against Ukraine waged by Russia - Ed.) remains clear and consists of actively promoting peace talks, a ceasefire, and an end to the war.

"The main priority today is to prevent the escalation of tensions and all stakeholders should reach a consensus and create conditions for achieving this goal," the response says.

It adds that most countries of the international community also play a constructive role in the political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" in their own way.

Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate Victory Day on May 9 in Moscow.