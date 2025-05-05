ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11724 visitors online
News statement of peace Military aid to Ukraine
4 326 23

We could make compelling case for peace by significantly increasing our military support to Ukraine, - Kubilius

Andrius Kubilius

If US President Donald Trump fails to convince Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to make peace, Western allies could quickly make a more compelling case for peace - significantly increasing our military support for Ukraine.

This idea was put forward by the Commissioner for Defence and Space, former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the West currently provides Ukraine with about €40 billion in military aid annually.

"But we can spend that same amount procuring modern weapons in Ukraine — which would cost about half as much as those made in the EU or US. This would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives for the same €40B," the European Commissioner explained.

Read more: Russia will have to abandon its intention to seize all of Ukraine, - Trump

According to Kubilius, the new loan mechanism supported by the European Union provides member states with just such an opportunity - to use the funds to increase military assistance to Ukraine. He believes that this is how the "peace through strength" strategy can be implemented.

Author: 

aid (2369) Andrius Kubilius (12) war in Ukraine (2584)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 