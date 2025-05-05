Russia will have to abandon its intention to seize all of Ukraine, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russia is seeking to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.

The American leader said this in an interview with NBC News on 4 May, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, if Russia wants to conclude a peace agreement to end the war it started against Ukraine, the aggressor country will have to give up its ambitions to occupy the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because that’s what they want," the US president said.

The journalist asked Trump if he was talking about the entire territory of Ukraine, not just the part claimed by Russia. He replied:

"No, no. Russia would have to give up all of Ukraine. Because what Russia wants is all of Ukraine. And if I didn’t get involved, they would be fighting right now for all of Ukraine. Russia doesn’t want the strip that they have now; Russia wants all of Ukraine. And if it weren’t me, they would keep going," the White House chief said.

Trump also said that EU leaders had repeatedly asked him to call Putin, as the Russian dictator allegedly ignored their calls.

"Do you know that the leaders of the European Union have repeatedly asked me to call Putin? Because he doesn't return their calls," Trump added.

In the same interview, US President Donald Trump said that in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, the US is closer to one of the parties.

