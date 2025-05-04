Trump on talks with Russia and Ukraine: We are closer with one side

US President Donald Trump said that in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, the United States is closer to one of the parties.

He said this in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press program, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked Trump if the United States was close to reaching a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of the White House replied: "I hope so".

"I do believe that we are closer (to reaching an agreement - ed.) with one side and probably not so close with the other. But I wouldn't want to say with which side we are closer," the American leader said.

He was also asked how much time he gives both sides to reach an agreement. To this, the US president replied that sometimes he is close to withdrawing from the negotiations, but then "good things happen."

Read more: Usyk addressed Trump: Open your eyes! Stop war without giving up our territories to Russia

At the same time, he said that there may come a time when the United States will abandon its role as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

"There will be a time when I will say: "Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting."... Sometimes I'm close to that, and then something positive happens... Maybe it won't work - maybe it's just impossible. You have to understand that there is a lot of hatred here(between Ukraine and Russia - ed.)," the White House chief added.

Earlier, the US media reported that US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican last week , suggested that the latter sign a peace agreement given Russia's superiority in strength and scale.