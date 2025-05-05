ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11724 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 638 23

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 958,070 people (+1260 per day), 10,763 tanks, 27,370 artillery systems, 22,411 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 958,070 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.05.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 958070 (+1260) people,

tanks - 10763 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22411 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 27370 (+43) units,

MLRS - 1377 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1155 (+0) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34997 (+137),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 47250 (+109) units,

special equipment - 3870 (+0)

Watch more: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in two months – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4052) liquidation (2389) elimination (5063)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 