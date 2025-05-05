Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 958,070 people (+1260 per day), 10,763 tanks, 27,370 artillery systems, 22,411 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 958,070 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.05.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 958070 (+1260) people,
tanks - 10763 (+5) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22411 (+8) units,
artillery systems - 27370 (+43) units,
MLRS - 1377 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 1155 (+0) units,
aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34997 (+137),
cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 47250 (+109) units,
special equipment - 3870 (+0)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password