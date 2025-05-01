Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in two months – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Over the past two months — March and April — Ukrainian drones have struck and destroyed more than 160,000 enemy targets.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Every month, the effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned systems is increasing, proving to the enemy an indisputable truth: they were not expected on Ukrainian soil. I thank our defenders for their effective combat work," Syrskyi wrote.

