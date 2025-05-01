ENG
Destruction of Russian "Buk-M3" air defence missile system by M142 "HIMARS" strike in east. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of the US M142 "HIMARS" missile system hit a Russian "Buk-M3" air defence missile system in the east.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers and the detonation of the enemy's ammunition was posted on social media.

Read more: Destruction of Russian "Zoopark-1" radar by "HIMARS" cluster munition.

