Four drones attacked Moscow region: occupiers’ air defence was active
The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reported an attack by drones flying towards Moscow.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to him, the air defence forces allegedly repelled an attack by four UAVs in the Podolsk urban district flying towards Moscow. There were no casualties or damage.
The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported four drones intercepted over the Moscow region. It noted that 17 drones were also shot down over Bryansk region, and five more over Kaluga region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password