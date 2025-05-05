Four drones attacked Moscow region: occupiers’ air defence was active

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reported an attack by drones flying towards Moscow.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the air defence forces allegedly repelled an attack by four UAVs in the Podolsk urban district flying towards Moscow. There were no casualties or damage.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported four drones intercepted over the Moscow region. It noted that 17 drones were also shot down over Bryansk region, and five more over Kaluga region.

