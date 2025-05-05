ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11724 visitors online
News Drone attack on Russian regions
1 523 9

Four drones attacked Moscow region: occupiers’ air defence was active

Drone attack on Moscow. What they say in Russia

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reported an attack by drones flying towards Moscow.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the air defence forces allegedly repelled an attack by four UAVs in the Podolsk urban district flying towards Moscow. There were no casualties or damage.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported four drones intercepted over the Moscow region. It noted that 17 drones were also shot down over Bryansk region, and five more over Kaluga region.

Read more: Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries security at parade in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Атака дронів на Москву. Що кажуть у Росії

Author: 

Moscow (191) Russia (11784) Strikes on RF (227)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 