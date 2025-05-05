Strike with aerial bombs on Zolochiv: house of soldier who was seriously wounded in Kursk region was destroyed. PHOTO

This morning, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. One completely destroyed a house that was empty at the time of the enemy attack.

The head of the Zolochivska VMA, Viktor Kovalenko, told this on Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the family living in the house was in Kharkiv: the father of the family was seriously wounded in the Kursk sector and is in hospital, so his family is nearby and temporarily not living in Zolochiv. Kovalenko says that the four people who were injured and shocked are the family's neighbours.

According to Kovalenko, Russia dropped a 500kg bomb on the building.