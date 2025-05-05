Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupiers used guided aerial bombs and UAVs against civilians in Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Kharkiv region

As a result of an enemy attack on the town of Zolochiv, private houses, outbuildings, power grids and cars were destroyed and damaged by guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured: An 86-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and 4- and 12-year-old boys. The children have an acute stress reaction.

A man and a woman were injured in Kupiansk district. The shelling damaged private houses, outbuildings and a car.

The military struck the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district, with GABs. About 10 private houses and outbuildings were damaged. 59 and 66-year-old men and a 77-year-old woman were injured. They were treated on the spot.

