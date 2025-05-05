ENG
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Davis arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv

Julie Davis, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the embassy, Censor.NET reports.

"We are pleased to welcome Julie S. Davis, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Following the signing of the historic Agreement establishing the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, Ambassador Davis arrives in Ukraine at a critical time to continue to implement President Trump's policies aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine," the statement said.

As it is known, Julie Davis will serve as the interim charge d'affaires until Trump appoints a new US ambassador to Ukraine.

