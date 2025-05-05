EU leaders asked me to call Putin, - Trump

US President Donald Trump claims that the leaders of the European Union have asked him to call Russian President Vladimir Putin "many times" because "he does not return their calls."

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, Trump said this in an interview with NBC News.

"He did not deal with anyone in Europe, he did not call them back. You know what I asked him, I said: "Has Biden called you in three years? Did Biden ever call you?" He replied: "He never called," Trump said.

He once again criticized his predecessor as US president, Joe Biden, and repeated the thesis that under his presidency, Russia would not have dared to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

