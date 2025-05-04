ENG
News Occupation of Crimea
Putin on seizure of Crimea: We had to support Crimeans and Sevastopol residents in 2014

Putin on Crimea

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia was allegedly forced to make a decision to support Crimeans and Sevastopol residents in 2014.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Putin said this in the propaganda film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years".

"We had to make a decision in 2014 to support the Crimeans and Sevastopol residents. Because any other way of behaving would have meant giving them up to the devil," the Russian dictator said.

He also said that this decision was the right one.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable, it is a matter of time.

Crimea (2217) Putin (3209)
