News Evacuation from Sumy region
Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region are urgently called to evacuate

Urgent evacuation from two cities in Sumy region

Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, Sumy region, are urged to evacuate immediately.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Mykhailo Melnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"I am asking the residents of Bilopillya and Vorozhba to urgently evacuate to a safe place! Evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00," the statement reads.

You can sign up for evacuation around the clock.

