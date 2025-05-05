ENG
Russians launched massive attack on Konotop at night with "shahed" drones and ballistic missiles: infrastructure facility destroyed

Ballistics and Shahed drones attacked Konotop

On the night of 5 May, Russian invaders attacked Konotop with attack drones and ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Artem Semenikhin.

"The attack was combined with the use of more than a dozen shaheds and two ballistic missiles.
The Katsaps hit at intervals deliberately to inflict more damage, to kill the rescuers and medics. Cynical monsters.

As a result of an enemy strike, an infrastructure facility in our city was destroyed," the statement said.

Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.

