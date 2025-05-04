ENG
News Photo fires in Kharkiv region
Eleven forest fires are still being extinguished in Kharkiv region, five of which are related to Russian shelling, according to State Emergency Service.. PHOTOS

Firefighters in Kharkiv region are currently extinguishing 11 forest fires, five of which are related to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning(4 May - ed.), the enemy attacked the forests of the Borivska community of Izium district with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out on the territory of the Borivske forestry on an area of more than 2 hectares and on the territory of the Regional Landscape Park of the Chervonooskilsky Nature Reserve Fund on an area of more than 5 hectares," the statement said.

Fires in the Kharkiv region

In total, 11 fires are being extinguished on the territory of forestry enterprises in Kharkiv region, 5 of which are related to hostile shelling.

Fires in the Kharkiv region

SES personnel, including pyrotechnic teams, as well as forestry workers and equipment, are working at the site of the fires.

Fires in the Kharkiv region

Fires in the Kharkiv region

Fires in the Kharkiv region

