EU plans to completely ban Russian gas imports by 2027 - Bloomberg

The European Union intends to completely stop importing Russian gas by 2027, which will be another step in breaking energy dependence on Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources in European institutions, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, in June, the European Commission plans to submit a proposal to ban both pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia. It is expected that these restrictions will come into force gradually and will be completed by the end of 2027.

In addition, the European Commission is to take measures to end residual imports under existing long-term contracts with Russian companies.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, EU countries have already significantly reduced their purchases of Russian gas - from more than 40% to about 19% of total imports.

However, as Bloomberg notes, in 2023, the EU still imported about $26 billion worth of Russian gas, which is more than the amount of military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Read more: EU talks about possibility of resuming Russian gas imports - Reuters