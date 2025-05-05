Dagestani partisans kill three Russian police officers in Makhachkala shootout. VIDEO

Members of the Dagestani resistance movement have eliminated three Russian police officers in Makhachkala.

As reported by Censor.NET, video recordings posted online capture the sound of gunfire during the attack on Russian security forces.

The attack on Russian forces occurred after a traffic police patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for a document check. The exact number of Russian police officers killed is still being verified.

According to the Dagestan Health Ministry, one police officer died at the scene and two others were hospitalized. The Health Ministry also reported that two seriously wounded partisans are currently being treated in the hospital. Later, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry stated that two police officers were killed in the shootout.

As a reminder, Russian security forces were previously targeted in a similar attack in Makhachkala in June 2024.

