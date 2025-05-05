Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminate Russian assault group that used civilian vehicles on Siversk direction

On the Siversk direction, servicemen of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" successfully repelled another assault attempt by Russian forces.

According to the report, enemy infantry attempted to break through to Ukrainian positions using civilian vehicles outfitted with anti-drone protection, with doors and trunks removed to allow for quicker evacuation.

The assault group was detected by an aerial reconnaissance unit, after which FPV drones were deployed against the enemy convoy. As a result of precise strikes, Russian vehicles were destroyed, and the infantry lost cohesion and came under fire from Ukrainian defenders.

Twelve vehicles and a motorcycle, used for reconnaissance, were destroyed in the engagement. The enemy failed to reach Ukrainian positions and suffered significant personnel losses.

As reported by Militarnyi, the use of civilian vehicles in Russian assault operations is becoming increasingly common. Similar tactics were previously observed during an assault on the village of Bahatyr, where the enemy used 18 motorcycles, 10 cars, and even a Soviet-era GAZ-69.

