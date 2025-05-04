1 970 9
Ruins instead of city: footage of destroyed Toretsk in Donetsk region from 101st Brigade. VIDEO
The cameramen of the 4th Battalion of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have published eerie footage from the frontline city of Toretsk. The video shows what is left of the once 35,000-strong city in the Donetsk region.
Destroyed buildings, scorched streets, lack of civilian infrastructure - all this is the result of the so-called "liberation" carried out by the Russian aggressor, Censor.NET reports .
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password