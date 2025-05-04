Russian troops have significantly intensified in the Novopavlivka and Orikhiv directions - Defense Forces

Russian troops have become more active in the south of Ukraine. Intensive assaults continue on the Novopavlivka and Orikhiv directions.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the south, over the past day and over the past few days, for example, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Novopavlivka southern direction and in the Orikhiv direction, where it continues to conduct assault operations and shells our positions... In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy is trying to conduct reconnaissance and search activities in order to test our defense and, if possible, gain a foothold on a small bridgehead on one of the islands in this island zone of the Dnipro," said Voloshyn.

He noted that the most dangerous situation is now in the Novopavlivka sector, where the enemy conducted 50 assault clashes over the past day.

"Over the past few days there were 15, up to 20, but over the past day - 50, and now assault operations are continuing in this direction. The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. In addition, before conducting these assault operations, the enemy launched air strikes on these settlements and on the positions of our Ukrainian Defense Forces with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles," said the spokesman.

According to him, Russian attack aircraft, which were trained on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, are currently attempting to go on the offensive.

"Now they are trying their best to break through our defense line - at the Orikhiv and Hulyaypillia directions, and at the Novopavlivka direction, they continue their assault actions after taking Velyka Novosilka in winter and are now trying to move further towards the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The enemy's assault operations are quite fierce there. Yesterday, for example, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 70 motorcycles there. Can you imagine what kind of a mass of assault troops are trying to storm our positions on so many motorcycles!" Voloshyn said.

In his opinion, the enemy was tasked "to achieve certain results before the Victory Day, and the enemy is trying to get these results in this particular direction, Novopavlivka."