Enemy shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person was killed and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 3 May 2025, Russian troops attacked two districts of the Donetsk region. There are casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
An abandoned industrial area was shelled in Bilozerske. In Myrnohrad, 1 person died and 6 buildings were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, 14 private houses were destroyed.
Kramatorsk district
A house was destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman district. In Andriivka, 7 non-residential buildings and 3 houses were damaged. A warehouse was damaged in Novodonetske. In Sloviansk, 3 warehouses and 2 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a person was injured, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, 3 power lines, 2 gas pipelines, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In the Illinivska district, 19 objects were damaged: 15 in Oleksandro-Kalynove and 4 in Yablunivka.
