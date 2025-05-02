Day in Donetsk region: Russian forces killed two civilians and wounded two more. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 1 May, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts came under enemy fire. The enemy was shooting at residential areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

A warehouse in Novovodiane of the Belozirka district was damaged.

In Myrnohrad, 1 person died and 9 buildings were damaged.

In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka district, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 20 houses were damaged.

In Zolotyi Kolodyazh of the Shakhiv district, 5 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 houses were destroyed and 3 more damaged.

A house and a commercial facility were damaged in Kramatorsk.

2 facilities were damaged in Illinivka and 2 more in Dovha Balka.

In Kostiantynivka, a private house, an administrative building, 2 outbuildings, 5 garages and 2 cars were damaged; in Bilokuzmynivka, 4 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 18 houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 61 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the last day. 119 people, including 6 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

