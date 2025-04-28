Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts, killing five residents. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 27 April, Russian invaders killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Kostiantynivka and 2 in Novoekonomichne. Another 6 people were injured in the region over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, 2 people died, the administrative building was destroyed, and 7 private houses were damaged.

A house and 2 non-residential premises were damaged in Shakhove.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 houses, 2 garages and an outbuilding were damaged; in Zarichne, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, 4 private houses and an industrial area were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 5 injured, 9 multi-storey buildings, 23 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and 2 cars were damaged.

A house was damaged in Stepanivka of the Illinivska community.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 20 times at localities in Donetsk region. 45 people, including 3 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

