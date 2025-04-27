Day in Donetsk region: enemy struck Sloviansk and shelled three districts. Four residents were killed. PHOTOS

Russian occupants killed four civilians in the Donetsk region yesterday, 26 April. In addition, 17 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Serhiivka of the Udachna community, an administrative building, a sports facility and an outbuilding were damaged.

Over the past day, the Russian army conducted three FPV drone strikes on Rodynske, the Pokrovske CMA reported.

Around 06:15 a private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A little later, at around 09:00, the shelling damaged an armoured vehicle that was carrying a police unit, the personnel were not injured.

As a result of the shelling at 11:00 a.m., the boiler room, where the water distribution point was organised, was damaged. There was no information about the victims.

In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka district, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were damaged in Lyman, 2 more in Droysheve and 3 in Zarichne.

At night, Russian occupation forces massively attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. No one was injured or killed as a result of the strikes. This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk city military administration Vadym Lyakh.



"It's another bad morning in Sloviansk. The city came under enemy fire at night," he said.



According to Lyakh, the Russians used a Geranium-2 UAV for the attack. The railway station area came under attack.

In Zoria, Illinivska district, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 11 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were killed and 7 injured, 28 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 6 warehouses, a power line, a car, a minibus and 3 trucks were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person was wounded in Siversk and 8 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 35 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 108 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 9 children.

