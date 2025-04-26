ENG
Shelling of the Donetsk region
Enemy struck Donetsk region: 3 people killed and 7 wounded. PHOTOS

3 people were killed and 7 wounded in today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians dropped 8 bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing 2 people and injuring 5; damaging 20 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, 6 warehouses, a car, a minibus and 3 trucks.

In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, Russians attacked two civilian cars with FPV drones: the driver of one was killed and the driver of the other was wounded.

Another person was wounded in Siversk," the statement said.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
