Russian troops on motorcycles tried to break through our defenses in Konstantinopil area - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in Vovchansk over the past day.

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled the invaders' assault near Mala Shapkivka, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.

"In the Lyman sector, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and Nove. The enemy's assault was repelled, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces prevented the enemy from advancing near Verkhniokamianske," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders attacked in the directions of Stupochky, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Dachne, and Toretsk. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army continued to attack in the directions of Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Oleksiyivka, Novoserhiivka, Shevchenko, and Andriivka. The tactical situation has not deteriorated.

"In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops on four motorcycles near Kostiantynopil. As a result of fire, the motorized vehicles and enemy infantry were destroyed. The defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces," the OSGT "Khortytsia" summarizes.

