Russia conducts propaganda campaigns for May 9 in ten countries, including China and India - CCD

By May 9, the Russian Federation is holding propaganda campaigns in 10 countries, including Indonesia, South Africa, India, China, Tanzania, and others.

"The RT TV channel, together with the Russian House in Jakarta, organized a screening of the Soviet film The Cranes Are Flying with subtitles in Indonesian in the capital of Indonesia as part of the international project Joint Victory. The propaganda event was attended by the Russian ambassador to this country," the statement said.

What does the propaganda campaign include?

The project is planned to take place in ten countries, including India, China, South Africa, Tanzania, and others. "Information banners with images of local veterans who fought alongside Soviet soldiers will be placed on the streets of major cities in these countries, expressing gratitude for the common victory."



"Such actions are a tool of soft power to spread propaganda abroad: the Kremlin uses the "Victory Day", which is iconic for Putin's Russia, trying to fill the world's information space with messages and myths about the "great victory"," the CCD notes.

The Center reminded that it has already reported that Russia is holding thematic events for May 9, funded by the Russian government. An important role in this is played by the projects of the governmental organization "Rossotrudnichestvo" - "Russians at Home", which are actually a cover for Russia's information interference and propaganda campaigns abroad, in particular in the countries of the Global South.