Fico is outraged by Zelenskyy’s statement about parade in Moscow and says he will go there anyway

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was outraged by yesterday's statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the visit of foreign leaders to Moscow for the parade and accused him of disrespecting Russia.

He said this during a press conference with journalists on May 4, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Fico said that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy "should not threaten" other countries where millions of people live and their safety during the celebrations.

"This is not the way to do it. The safety of participants is an internal matter of the Russian Federation. But if Mr.Zelenskyy thinks that his shouts will make foreign delegations not come, he is deeply mistaken. But I had to express my condemnation of this way of speaking," Fico said.

He also emphasized that many Ukrainian soldiers died in World War 2. But he attributed the victory over Nazi Germany to Russia.

"In 1941-45, Ukrainian soldiers also died en masse in World War II. It's a great disrespect when someone says to the country that made the greatest contribution to the victory over fascism and suffered absolutely the greatest sacrifices we can imagine: "Go ahead and celebrate, we'll probably drop a drone or something like that on you." For me, these are unacceptable things," the Slovak prime minister said and added that he would go to Russia on May 9.

He also said that Ukraine should accept Russia's offer of a truce from May 8 to 11.

"Now it was necessary to accept the truce proposal when it came to celebrating the 80th anniversary. And if not to express congratulations on the occasion of the end of World War II, then at least to be silent," Fico said.

As reported, the day before, Fico said that Ukraine could not guarantee other countries security at the parade in Moscow.