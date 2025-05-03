ENG
Fico’s trip to Moscow on May 9 is still on cards, says his party’s MP Richter

Fico criticizes schoolboy who refused to shake hands with Slovak president

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has not abandoned his plans to go to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

This was announced by Smer deputy Jan Richter, Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska Pravda.

His comment came amid rumors of Fico's possible illness, as he canceled his program for May 1.

Richter assures that Fico is in good physical and psychological condition, but he did not say what the reason for the cancellation was.

"Perhaps this is due to the approach of May 15 (on May 15 last year, Fico was assassinated - Ed.), perhaps there is a psychological problem, he is beginning to realize that everything could have happened," Richter said.

Read more: Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries security at parade in Moscow - Zelenskyy

He confirmed that Fico's trip to Moscow on May 9 remains on track.

According to the head of the Smer parliamentary faction, Fico will be the only Slovak politician to take part in the celebrations in Moscow.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that any participation of EU leaders in the May 9 parade in Moscow would not be "taken lightly." She also noted that this applies not only to EU countries, but also to those countries that want to join the bloc.

