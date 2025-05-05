301 10
Man was blown up by landmine in Izium – State Emergency Service
A man was injured by an anti-personnel mine in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region.
"On May 5, a man born in 1975 was injured by an anti-personnel mine in Izium. He sustained a partial amputation of his left foot and was hospitalized," the report reads.
Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password