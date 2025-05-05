ENG
News Explosion on mine
Man was blown up by landmine in Izium – State Emergency Service

petal, mine

A man was injured by an anti-personnel mine in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region.

"On May 5, a man born in 1975 was injured by an anti-personnel mine in Izium. He sustained a partial amputation of his left foot and was hospitalized," the report reads.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

injury (1012) Izyum (128) disruption (170) Kharkivska region (555) Izyumskyy district (43)
