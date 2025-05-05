Russia is moving Tu-95 strategic bombers to Belaya airbase in Siberia. SATELLITE IMAGES

Russian troops are moving Tu-95MS strategic long-range bombers to the "Belaya" airbase in eastern Siberia, reportedly for use in strikes against Ukraine.

This was reported by OSINT researcher MT Anderson on the social media platform X, as cited by Censor.NET.

"The buildup of Tu-95 strategic long-range bombers continues at the Belaya airbase in eastern Siberia (reportedly being used for strikes on Ukraine)," he noted.

Recent satellite imagery shows nine Tu-95 bombers on the airstrip, including one that had just landed.

Tu-22, Mig-31 and Su-27 were also spotted

"There are at least 1x Tu-160, but maybe 4x. There are also several An-26 transport aircraft. Previous images helped identify Mig-31 and Su-27," the OSINT researcher added.

